Deadpool 3 images were leaked by Ryan Reynolds after the Sabretooth trailer

Marvel’s Deadpool 3 has resumed filming now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, but several photos have leaked from the set. Sometimes, sending out scoops and leaks is an unfortunate part of filming big-budget superhero movies — remember when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s roles in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were leaked before the film’s release? – But “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds is asking curious sites to keep secret moments from his film.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new ‘Deadpool’ movie in natural, real environments, using practical effects rather than producing the film in-house and digitally. “Close-up lenses still spoil the surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone,” Reynolds posted in his story on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Recent leaks from the set of “Deadpool 3” this week appear to show that “X-Men” villain Sabretooth is returning to battle Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU sequel. The images showed a fight between the mutants and Deadpool holding Sabretooth’s severed head. Before filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, there was also a leaked photo of a giant 20th Century Fox logo on set – a reference to Fox owning the rights to the Deadpool and X-Men films before Disney acquired the company.

Reynolds continued: “We hope that some sites and social channels will block the images from being displayed before they are ready.” “The film is designed to delight audiences — and our greatest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the final film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. Realize that these are not real-world issues and that they fall firmly into the ‘good problems’ bucket. “.I love making this movie.”

Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024.