Taylor Swift reveals that Kenny Chesney gave her money when she was a teenager

Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney perform in Nashville in 2011. Frederick Bredon IV/WireImage

Taylor Swift has been named 2023 Person of the Year by Time magazine.

She told the magazine about a life-changing check that Kenny Chesney gave her when she was a teenager.

Swift said the money was bigger than she had ever seen before: “I was able to fuel my dreams.”

In 2023, Taylor Swift is Time Magazine’s Person of the YearBut in 2007, she was just another country singer looking for her big break.

During a recent interview with the magazine, Swift spoke about her early days in the industry, including a life-changing gift she received from a fellow musician.

When Swift was 17, she was primed for her big opportunity to open for country music star Kenny Chesney—presumably on his Summer Flip-Flop Tour, which was The second highest-grossing concert series of that year.

“This would have changed my career,” she told Time magazine. “I was so excited.”

Unfortunately, the tour was sponsored by a beer company, which led to Swift being disqualified due to her age. When her mother announced the news, Swift said she was “devastated.”

When Swift turned 18 in December 2007, she opened a birthday card from Chesney with a check inside. “I’m sorry you couldn’t make it on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you,” he wrote.

“It was for more money than I’d ever seen in my life,” Swift recalls. “I was able to pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams.”

Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift on stage in 2015. Rick Diamond/Getty Images by Kenny Chesney

Chesney is also quoted in the story Praise for SwiftEspecially her skill as a songwriter.

“She was a writer who had something to say,” he said. “This is not something you can fake by writing clichés. You can just live it, and then write it as realistically as possible.”

At musicians They remained friends over the years They invited each other to share the stage on many occasions.

Chesney made a cameo appearance during Swift’s 2011 Speak Now World Tour, while Swift was a surprise guest on the opening night of Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour in 2015. Their live duet of “Big Star” was also included on his 2017 tour album, “Live at “A nation without shoes.”

After Swift’s interview with Time magazine was published on Wednesday, Chesney took to X (formerly Twitter) to participate in congratulating him.

“Taylor, I knew when I looked into your eyes the first time you came on stage with us, I felt it.” “Hunger, that’s something special…a gift that not everyone has to come into contact with,” he wrote. “It was great to watch you shine!”

“I’m glad TIME sees what I’ve always loved about your music, your art, and you as a human being,” he added. “I’m so proud of you and I love you.”