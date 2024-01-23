Death of Arno A. Penzias, 90 years old; Nobel Prize-winning physicist confirmed the Big Bang theory

Arno A., died Monday in San Francisco. Penzias, whose astronomical investigations yielded indisputable evidence of the existence of an evolving, dynamic universe with a clear point of origin, confirming what became known as the Big Bang Theory. He was 90 years old.

His son, David, said his death in a nursing home was due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Penzias (pronounced PEN-zee-as) participated in the 1978 half term Nobel Prize in Physics with Robert Woodrow Wilson For their discovery in 1964 of the cosmic microwave background radiation, a remnant of an explosion that gave birth to the universe about 14 billion years ago. This explosion, known as the Big Bang, is now the widely accepted explanation for the origin and evolution of the universe. (A third physicist, Pyotr Kapitsa from Russia, received the other half of the award, for his progress in developing liquid helium.)

Until Dr. Penzias and Dr. Wilson published their observations, the Big Bang theory competed with steady-state theory, which envisioned a more stable, timeless expanse growing in infinite space, with new matter forming to fill the gaps.