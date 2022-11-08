Cygnus fails to deploy solar array soon after launch

Northrop Grummans’ Cygnus cargo spaceship with cymbal-shaped UltraFlex solar arrays. picture : NASA

The Cygnus cargo spacecraft has been commissioned In some trouble en route to the International Space Station (ISS), as such one of two solar arrays Refuse to spread.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft had an early release Monday 7 November 5:32 a.m. EST T from the Regional Spaceport in the Mid-Atlantic region of Virginia Space. Expendable cargo ship Carries 8,200 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station It is scheduled to arrive at the orbiting space station on Wednesday.

while on the way The charging capsule has suffered a slight malfunction. After separating from the Antares rocket, only Cygnus was able to deploy one of his rockets Solar arrays while the other remained open. Northrop Grumman collects data on the deployment of the second array and works closely with NASA. Wrote very short Monday blog post.

so he said Northrop Grumman informed NASA that Cygnus, Although there is only one working solar array, It has enough strength to continue the rest of its journey and rendezvous with the International Space Station on Wednesday . “NASA is evaluating this and the configuration required for capture and docking,” NASA added.

The mission to resupply NG-18 to the International Space Station aims to deliver crew supplies, equipment, and science experiments to the orbital station. Cygnus is part of Northrop Grumman’s commercial contract with NASA, delivering cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.

G/O Media may get commission *lightsaber hum* SabersPro For the Star Wars fan with everything.

These lightsabers powered by Neopixels, LED strips that run inside the blade shape that allow for adjustable colors, interactive sounds, and changing animation effects when dueling.

The company’s 18th Cygnus spacecraft has been named SS Sally Ride In honor of the first American woman to travel into space, a feat accomplished in 1983. The cargo capsule carries a variety payload Includes a 3D printer to generate human tissue, An experiment on growing plants in space, and the first satellite developed by Uganda and Zimbabwe.

we will follow Cygnus spacecraft advances saving Updates as we learn more.

more: NASA says the fix for a bug in the Lucy probe is good enough to complete the asteroid mission