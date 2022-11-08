The sad fate of ancient navigators with good ballistics

In the Cambrian period, 500 million years ago, the seas were dominated by the armored group. Soft animals secrete metallic paste bodies that harden into protective shells of immense strength and deco beauty, some in the shape of rams’ heads or eagles’ wings, others like champagne flutes studded with dagger-sharp spines.

But by the Devonian period, about 70 million years later, most of the leggy theropods, briopods, well-shelled sailors, victims of robbery and their expensive ways were extinct.

as researchers Recently suggested In the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, the collapse of the Brachiopod empire exemplifies the conflict that defined life from the start: the search for phosphorous. Scientists have long known that the element phosphorous is essential on several fronts, and here it binds the DNA molecule together, powering every movement of the cell. The new report underscores another way that phosphate – the chemically useful form of phosphorous – has shaped the course of evolution as the arbiter of nature’s hard parts, its shells, teeth and bones.

“The phosphorous was stolen by vertebrates and bony fish,” said Peter Kraft, a paleontologist at Charles University in the Czech Republic and author of the new report. “Once that happened, they quickly diversified and took over.” Dr. Collaboration Kraft with Michel Mergel of the University of West Bohemia.