Defaulting on US debt could hurt the nation’s credit rating

If the United States government defaults on its debt for even a few hours next week, it could have long-term consequences for the nation’s future. Three major ratings companies – S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings – play a big role in how damaging these consequences could be.

Because the financial repercussions of a default would be severe, the agencies predict that lawmakers will reach an agreement before the government runs out of cash to pay its bills, which could happen as early as next month. But if the government ends up defaulting on debt, the three companies have pledged to downgrade the US as a borrower, and they may be reluctant to bring it back to its previous level, even if a deal is struck soon after that. shortening.

On Wednesday evening, Fitch released its first shots across the government’s bow, putting the US rating on watch for a downgrade, a move that “reflects the growing political partisanship impeding a decision to raise or suspend a debt limit.” agency analysts warned.

The US has never intentionally defaulted on its debt in modern times, Moody’s warned, but even a brief default would change the perception of the debt-limit brink as political theater and turn it into a real risk to the government’s creditworthiness.