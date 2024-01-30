January 30, 2024

American Airlines cuts 321 DFW jobs to reorganize customer support – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Cheryl Riley January 30, 2024 2 min read

American Airlines says it is cutting the jobs of more than 320 workers in North Texas as part of a reshuffle of its customer service team.

The Fort Worth-based airline said the reorganization “will provide a greater level of support in the future” for travelers.

“Today, we announced updates to our contact center organization that will help us better serve our customers. As part of these updates, we are creating a new Customer Success team that will be dedicated to providing more convenient and enhanced support to American Airlines customers through our customers,” the airline said in a statement. : “Some of your more complex travel needs.”

The Dallas Morning News said Another 335 workers in Phoenix will also be affected by the reconfiguration. The customer success team will now consist of 135 employees, the newspaper reported.

The airline said the employees whose positions were eliminated were not represented by the union and were able to apply for more than 800 existing job opportunities with the company, including those on the reshaped customer success team.

American Airlines said employees who cannot find work elsewhere in the company or are eligible for retirement will receive severance payments. If an employee wants to look for jobs outside the company, American said it will provide outside hiring support.

The airline said customer team members will remain employed and receive salaries until March 30.

