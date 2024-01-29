January 30, 2024

Starbucks Oleato drinks launched in all US stores

Cheryl Riley January 29, 2024 2 min read

Starbucks first launched the Oleato product in Italy in February 2023 before launching it in 15 states last June.

DENVER — New drinks are arriving in Starbucks stores across the United States.

Starbucks announced Olyato drinks It will be available in all stores in the US and Canada starting Tuesday.

Oleato drinks combine Starbucks coffee with Bartana extra virgin olive oil “to create a velvety smooth, rich and delicious coffee,” the Seattle-based coffee giant said.

Oleato menu additions include the new Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Tofino and the Oleato Caffè Latte with Oat Milk, as well as the new Golden Foam.

Starbucks said Oleato drinks debuted in Italy in February 2023. The drinks were then made available in Starbucks-operated stores in 15 states in June 2023. This is the first time the drinks have been available in Colorado.

In addition to the United States, Olyato Also available on sites All over the world, including Canada, London, Paris, Osaka and Tokyo.

Iced espresso golden foam oliato with toffnut

Starbucks Blonde espresso blended with notes of warm toffee nut and creamy oat milk, topped with Olliato Golden Foam, a sweet cream rich with vanilla and a cool foam infused with Bartana Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Olliato caffe latte with oat milk

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast is blended with creamy oat milk and infused with Bartana Extra Virgin Olive Oil to create a velvety smooth and delicious latte. Available iced or hot.

Golden oliato foam

Sweet vanilla cream blended with Bartana Extra Virgin Olive Oil to create a luxurious, cold foam. Four Oleato Golden Foam customizations are available in the Starbucks app. Customers can also customize their cold brew coffee by adding Oleato Golden Foam.

