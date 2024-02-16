February 16, 2024

Here's how much UAW members will get for 2023

Cheryl Riley February 16, 2024 3 min read

Stellantis NV employees represented by the United Auto Workers could receive profit-sharing checks worth $13,860, though some could be more and others less based on hours worked, the automaker said Thursday.

There are approximately 38,000 workers eligible for the tests. The payout represents a 6.1% decrease from last year's $14,760 with 40,500 eligible employees.

The announcement was part of the automaker's annual financial results based on an adjusted operating income margin of 15.4% last year in North America. That's down from 16.4% in 2022 due to issues with the automaker's inventory mix and the loss of less than $800 million in profits from strikes by the United Auto Workers and Canadian union Unifor.

This year's payments should appear in eligible workers' paychecks on February 29, according to Stellantis.

“This profit-sharing payment recognizes the efforts of our UAW-represented workforce that helped drive the strong financial results Stellantis released today,” Carlos Zarlenga, Stellantis' new North American chief operating officer, said in a statement. “As one of the highest payouts in the company’s history, it clearly demonstrates that we value the contributions of our employees and are committed to rewarding them when their performance supports the company’s success.”

