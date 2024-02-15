The Japanese economy is sliding into recession and ranks fourth in the global rankings

Japan's economy contracted at the end of last year, defying modest growth expectations and pushing the country into recession.

Japan's unexpected economic weakness in the fourth quarter was the result of slowing business spending and consumers grappling with inflation at its highest levels in four decades, a weak yen and rising food prices.

The end of the year was also the moment that had been expected: Japan's economy, now slightly smaller than Germany's, fell one notch to become the world's fourth largest.

On an annual basis, GDP fell by 0.4 percent in October through December after a revised decline of 3.3 percent in the previous three months. Economists had expected growth in the fourth quarter of about 1 percent.