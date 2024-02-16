February 17, 2024

Confirm Buy Now Pay Later Seller discusses loans and late payments

Cheryl Riley February 16, 2024

Americans who shop online after midnight often make riskier transactions and are more likely to default on their loans, according to Affirm CEO Financial Michael Linford.

The fintech company uses the hour a consumer attempts a transaction as a key data point to help determine whether or not to be approved for loans, Linford told CNBC in a recent interview. Other factors include the user's payment history along with confirmation and transaction data from the credit bureau Experian.

