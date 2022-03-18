Amazon abandons plans to distribute warehouses in Churchill

Amazon itself won’t say exactly why it’s dropping plans for a $30 million warehouse in Churchill, but is content to look at multiple locations and adjust based on needs. Nor were the members of Churchill’s council, whose vote of approval was challenged in court. Letters left with Churchill Borough Director, Alex Graziani, were not immediately returned. Hillwood Developments, which wanted to build a $300 million Amazon warehouse at the former Westinghouse location, did not respond to requests for comment. Opponents of the abandoned project speak. It’s a classic “David Killed Goliath,” Jennifer Corona Hoffman, of Churchill Future, told Action News 4 in Pittsburgh, “Our community is safe right now. We don’t have to deal with the negative environmental ramifications of a project like that huge warehouse that was to be built here in our residential community. “But the loss of potentially as many as 1,500 new jobs is a disappointment for some.” I think they should have done it,” said Tom Strat, who was shopping at the church, said Lynn Sanker, who was shopping in the same plaza, “I thought it would be a good thing for the area, with jobs coming up and things like that. So I’m sorry to see that it won’t It happens to us.” Allegheny County Executive Director Rich Fitzgerald said in a written statement, “We are pleased that Amazon employs 4,000 workers in our area and continues to build logistics hubs with locations in Findlay, North Versailles, Aleppo and Fairywood. As they continue to expand their footprint, we look forward to work with them.” Fitzgerald added: “It is unfortunate that a small group of the unselected population has slowed this development and hampered many potentially useful jobs for young people in the forest. Hills School District. Supporters said the facility would have created new jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue that would help the Woodland Hills School District. Opponents of the depot put up signs in their yards and protested in front of the town hall. In opposition they said they were primarily concerned about excessive pollution and traffic where there is more Of the 400 homes surrounding the site and two nearby schools. “It’s time to get back to the drawing board,” said Corona Hoffman. It’s time to get creative and not just take the first big name that pops up and try to say yes to it. Amazon issued this statement: “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our stomers.” “It is common for us to explore multiple locations simultaneously and adjust based on our operational needs. “While we have decided not to pursue the site in Churchill, PA, we remain committed to being a good neighbor, corporate citizen and community partner.” “We currently employ more than 4,000 people in the Pittsburgh area and have contributed and committed more than $2 billion to growth. Economic, infrastructure and employee compensation in the last decade. We look forward to continuing a great relationship with the region.”

