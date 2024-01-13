Discovery of quantum entanglement is a revolutionary step forward • Earth.com

A team of researchers from the Structured Light Laboratory in… University of the WitwatersrandSouth Africa has made significant progress regarding quantum entanglement.

Led by Professor Andrew Forbes, in collaboration with renowned string scientist Robert de Mello Koch, who is now at Huzhou University In China, the team successfully demonstrated a new way to manipulate quantum entangled particles without changing their intrinsic properties.

This feat represents a huge step in our understanding and application of quantum entanglement.

Topology in quantum entanglement

“We achieved this by entangling two identical photons and assigning them a common wave function,” explains Pedro Ornelas, master's student and lead author of the study. “This process makes their collective structure, or topology, clear only when they are considered as a single entity.”

This experiment revolves around the concept of quantum entanglement, which is referred to as “spooky action at a distance,” where particles influence each other's states, even when separated by vast distances.

Topology plays a crucial role in this context. It ensures that certain properties are preserved, just like how a coffee cup and a donut are topologically equivalent because of their single, unchanging hole.

“Our entangled photons are similar,” Professor Forbes explains. “Their entanglement is flexible, but some properties remain constant.”

The study specifically looks at Skyrmion topology, a concept introduced by Tony Skyrmion in the 1980s. In this scenario, topology refers to a general property that remains unchanged, such as the texture of a cloth, no matter how it is treated.

Applications of quantum entanglement

Skyrmions, which were initially studied in magnetic materials, liquid crystals and their optical counterparts, have been praised in condensed matter physics for their stability and potential in data storage technology.

“We aim to achieve similar transformative effects with our quantum entangled skyrmions,” Forbes adds. Unlike previous research that limited the location of Skyrmions to a single point, this study presents a paradigm shift.

As Ornelas says: “We now understand that topology, traditionally viewed as local, can in fact be non-local, shared between spatially separated entities.”

Accordingly, the team proposes to use topology as a classification system for entangled states. Dr. Ishaq Naib, a co-researcher, compares this to an alphabet of tangled states.

“Just as we differentiate fields and donuts by their holes, our quantum skyrmions can be classified by their topological features,” he explains.

Key ideas and future research

This discovery opens the door to new quantum communication protocols, which use topology as a means of processing quantum information.

Such protocols could revolutionize how information is encoded and transmitted in quantum systems, especially in scenarios where traditional encryption methods fail due to minimal entanglement.

The bottom line is that the importance of this research lies in the possibility of applying it on the ground. For decades, maintaining interconnected states has been a major challenge.

The team's findings suggest that the topology can remain intact even as entanglement decays, providing a new encryption mechanism for quantum systems.

Professor Forbes concludes with a forward-looking statement, saying: “We are now ready to define new protocols and explore the broad landscape of non-local quantum states, which could revolutionize how we approach quantum communications and information processing.”

More about quantum entanglement

As discussed above, quantum entanglement is a fascinating and complex phenomenon in the world of quantum physics.

It is a physical process in which pairs or groups of particles create, interact, or share spatial proximity in ways such that the quantum state of each particle cannot be described independently of the state of the other particles, even when the particles are separated by a large distance. .

Discovery and historical context

Quantum entanglement was first theorized in 1935 by Albert Einstein, Boris Podolsky, and Nathan Rosen. They proposed the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) paradox, challenging the completeness of quantum mechanics.

Einstein famously referred to entanglement as “spooky action at a distance,” expressing discomfort with the idea that particles could influence each other instantaneously over vast distances.

Principles of quantum entanglement

At the heart of quantum entanglement is the concept of superposition. In quantum mechanics, particles such as electrons and photons exist in a state of superposition, meaning they can be in multiple states simultaneously.

When two particles are entangled, they are related in such a way that the state of one (be it spin, position, momentum, or polarization) is instantly related to the state of the other, no matter how far apart they are.

Quantum entanglement in computing and communications

Quantum entanglement challenges classical notions of physical laws. It indicates that information can be transmitted faster than the speed of light, which contradicts Einstein's theory of relativity.

However, this does not mean that usable information is transferred immediately, which would violate causality; Rather, it implies a deep-rooted interconnectedness at the quantum level.

One of the most exciting applications of quantum entanglement is in the field of quantum computing. Quantum computers use entangled states to perform complex calculations at speeds that cannot be achieved by classical computers.

In quantum communications, entanglement is the key to developing highly secure communications systems, such as quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution, which are theoretically immune to hacking.

Empirical validation and current research

Since its theoretical inception, quantum entanglement has been experimentally proven several times, underscoring its strange and counterintuitive nature.

The most famous are the Bell test experiments, which provided important evidence against local hidden variable theories and in favor of quantum mechanics.

In short, quantum entanglement, the cornerstone of quantum mechanics, remains a subject of intense research and debate. Its puzzling nature challenges our understanding of the physical world and opens the way for potentially revolutionary developments in technology.

As research progresses, we may find more practical applications for this strange phenomenon, unlocking more secrets of the quantum universe.

The full study was published in the journal Nature photonics.

