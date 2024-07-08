Disney Pixel RPG is an 8-bit adventure game starring Mickey Mouse coming to mobile phones.

Developer and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed Disney Pixel RPG, an upcoming 8-bit adventure game starring Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Genie from AladdinBaymax from Big Hero 6and many other beloved characters. The game will launch in Japan on iOS and Android devices this September, with other regions expected to launch later.

According to the game websiteThe Disney Pixel RPG will feature a story about merging worlds, fast-paced strategic battles (with simple mobile controls and even an autoplay function), customization for your avatar, missions that let you send pixelated Disney characters on quests to collect materials, and more. Players in Japan can pre-register for Disney Pixel RPG now ahead of the game’s September 9 launch — but there’s no word on whether other regions will be able to pre-register anytime soon.

“The game world populated by Disney characters has suddenly been invaded by alien programs and is beginning to collapse,” reads the story description on the game’s website. “The previously isolated game worlds have merged, leaving all characters in disarray. Take on the role of a player in these games and join Disney characters as you embark on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order.”

The game’s listing on the Apple App Store indicates that it will be free to play but will contain microtransactions.

Here’s a look at the combat in the game.:

Here’s a look at customizing your game avatar.:

Disney Pixel RPG is scheduled to launch in Japan on iOS and Android on September 9, 2024. There is no word on when it will launch in other regions of the world.

Are you excited for the Disney Pixel RPG? Let us know in the comments below!