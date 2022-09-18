Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra: I’m not about to run

On Saturday afternoon, Kwon tweeted, “I’m not a ‘runaway’ or anything similar – for any government agency that has expressed an interest in reaching out, we are in full cooperation and have nothing to hide. We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions – we’ve put We hold ourselves to a very high level of integrity, and we look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months.”
Terra’s collapse also led to the notable collapse of cryptocurrency lenders Celsius And the Voyageras well as a hedge fund Three equity sharesimpose more scrutiny on investing in cryptocurrencies and stablecoins from regulators; The Securities and Exchange Commission is It is said that the investigation Whether Kwon’s Terraform Labs violated federal investor protection rules the way it markets floor tanks.
