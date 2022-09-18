September 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Goldman Sachs lowers its 2023 forecast for US growth

Goldman Sachs lowers its 2023 forecast for US growth

Cheryl Riley September 18, 2022 2 min read

Satori Fun founder reacts to FedEx’s warning of a global recession, saying “The Claman Countdown” that our economic situation is partly because the Fed initially ignored the worst inflation in 40 years.

Goldman Sachs sees the Fed acting aggressively to tighten monetary policy over the rest of the year.

This has led Goldman Sachs to cut US GDP for 2023 and see unemployment rising higher than previously expected.

In a note released late Friday, Goldman now sees GDP growth of 1.1%. next year, down from his previous call for 1.5% growth from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the end of 2023.

Federal Reserve It shook the markets as it raised interest rates dramatically in an attempt to ease the sharpest inflation in 40 years.

Biden says railroad worker avoided strike ‘real economic crisis’

The Goldman Sachs logo appears on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

The Federal Reserve meets again this week and another significant rate hike is on the table, after the CPI report came in higher than expected.

Goldman now forecasts a rise of 75 basis points, up from 50 basis points previously, and expects a 50 basis point rise in November and December, with the fed funds rate peaking at 4-4.25% by the end of the year.

Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC

Federal Reserve Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File/Associated Press)

Volatile markets send hungry investors for refugees

“The trajectory of higher rates combined with the recent tightening in financial conditions suggests a somewhat worse outlook for growth and employment next year,” Goldman wrote.

See also  Police say a man punches a Southwest employee at Atlanta airport

Click here to read more about FOX BUSINESS

The person filing the unemployment claim

Someone completing an unemployment benefits form. (iStock / iStock)

projection for Unemployment rate It is set to rise to 3.7% by the end of the year, up from 3.6%, and to rise to 4.1% by the end of 2023, from 3.8% previously.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra: I’m not about to run

September 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Can the Fed Tame Inflation Without Further Crushing the Stock Market? What’s next for investors?

September 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Why your electric bill is so high and why your next heating bill might be: NPR

September 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Prince Harry, in uniform, reunited with Prince William in Vigil for Queen

September 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA is looking for new astronauts on the Moon for future Artemis lunar missions

September 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Five 49ers to watch against the Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season

September 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

RGG Studio Boss explains why the Yakuza series was renamed Like a Dragon in the West

September 18, 2022 Len Houle