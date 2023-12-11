Do you want to buy a property in the United Kingdom? Experts say this may be the right time

Luxury real estate in the Kensington and Chelsea area of ​​London, United Kingdom, on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The UK property market has been a rollercoaster for renters and potential homeowners alike for over a year now.

Rents rose throughout 2022 and 2023 as the imbalance between supply and demand led to fierce competition for rental properties.

Meanwhile, mortgage interest rates reached a 15-year high in Britain earlier this year, driven by higher interest rates and shock moves by the UK government in late 2022. The average fixed rate mortgage rose for two years to 6.86% in 2020. July and was around 6% at the time of writing, according to figures from data provider Moneyfacts.

At first glance, renting or buying a property in the UK does not look particularly attractive at the moment. But according to Tom Bell, head of UK residential research at property firm Knight Frank, the coming months could be a good time to enter the market.

“If you look at what the Bank of England is doing, arguably the best time is now,” he told CNBC’s Silvia Amaro.

This is because the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates – which determine mortgage rates for millions of UK homeowners. Although speculation has now turned to when interest rates will be cut, Bell says mortgage rates are unlikely to fall sharply: “We’re talking about small movements down.”

The Bank of England, like many central banks around the world, has raised interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy. Recent data, including inflation figures, suggest that higher interest rates are having the desired effect of lowering prices – raising expectations that the central bank may start cutting interest rates in 2024.