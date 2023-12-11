House panel subpoenas Vanguard, Arjuna in ESG ‘collusion’ probe

WASHINGTON — A House panel subpoenaed Vanguard Group and Arjuna Capital on Monday, the latest move in its work. Throughout the year Conduct an investigation into whether the environmental, social and governance policies of investment funds violate antitrust laws.

Vanguard and Arjuna are two investment companies that offer some funds that focus on green businesses. The House of Representatives says that the two companies did not provide sufficient documentation about their policies.

The Judiciary Committee wants documents and communications from investment firms related to how they “advance their environmental, social and governance policies,” according to letters from committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

In each of the letters, Jordan wrote that the company “appears to have entered into collusive agreements to decarbonize its assets under management and reduce emissions to net zero in ways that may violate U.S. antitrust law.”