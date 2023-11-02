November 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Dominik Feri, a young Czech MP convicted of rape, was sent to hell

Dominik Feri, a young Czech MP convicted of rape, was sent to hell

Rusty Knowles November 2, 2023 2 min read

Conviction

Dominique Ferry, darling of the conservative center-right party TOP09, was sentenced this Thursday for rape and attempted rape.

This is a first for such a political leader Sec. Dominic Ferry, 27, a former centre-right MP, was sentenced to three years in prison this Thursday. Rape and attempted coercion. Elected in 2017 at the age of 21, he was the youngest member of the Czech parliament at the time.

A rising star and the “youth” endorsement of the conservative TOP09 party, he was popular among young voters for his afro and his piano and accordion training. The young MP resigned from Parliament in May 2021 after a police investigation into the allegations against him began. The Dominic Ferry affair was then highly publicized, he says Radio Prague International. A few months later, he did not contest again in the assembly elections scheduled for October 2021.

Convicted in three different cases

The elected official was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl and another woman in 2016, a year before his election. In 2018, he was found guilty by a court in Prague of attempted rape of a young woman applying for an internship in events that took place while he was already vice-chancellor. This is the first time a political leader in the Czech Republic. This emphasis is punishable for crimes of a sexual nature.

The member of parliament must pay a financial penalty of 500,000 Czech crowns (about 20,400 euros). Dominic Ferri maintained his innocence throughout the nine months of his trial. He has maintained this stance since the verdict was announced and has already indicated his intention to appeal, Czech Public Television reported.

See also  This summer's drought in the Northern Hemisphere is certainly linked to climate change

20 minutes with AFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

George Santos, US elected official, serious liar, accused of fraud, keeps his seat in Congress

November 2, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

The Trump sons are expected in a civil trial that threatens the family empire

November 2, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Palestinian aid workers say the Israeli army has again bombed the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

November 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Tomlinson to host new CBS late night show after ‘Colbert’

November 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The scientist who sounded the climate alarm in the 1980s says the planet is warming faster than expected

November 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Big Ten coaches urge action against Michigan

November 2, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Super Mario RPG: Final Preview

November 2, 2023 Len Houle