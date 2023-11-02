Dominik Feri, a young Czech MP convicted of rape, was sent to hell

This is a first for such a political leader Sec. Dominic Ferry, 27, a former centre-right MP, was sentenced to three years in prison this Thursday. Rape and attempted coercion. Elected in 2017 at the age of 21, he was the youngest member of the Czech parliament at the time.

A rising star and the “youth” endorsement of the conservative TOP09 party, he was popular among young voters for his afro and his piano and accordion training. The young MP resigned from Parliament in May 2021 after a police investigation into the allegations against him began. The Dominic Ferry affair was then highly publicized, he says Radio Prague International. A few months later, he did not contest again in the assembly elections scheduled for October 2021.

Convicted in three different cases

The elected official was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl and another woman in 2016, a year before his election. In 2018, he was found guilty by a court in Prague of attempted rape of a young woman applying for an internship in events that took place while he was already vice-chancellor. This is the first time a political leader in the Czech Republic. This emphasis is punishable for crimes of a sexual nature.

The member of parliament must pay a financial penalty of 500,000 Czech crowns (about 20,400 euros). Dominic Ferri maintained his innocence throughout the nine months of his trial. He has maintained this stance since the verdict was announced and has already indicated his intention to appeal, Czech Public Television reported.

