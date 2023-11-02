George Santos, US elected official, serious liar, accused of fraud, keeps his seat in Congress

George Santos was elected as a Republican from New York State in Washington on November 1, 2023. Julia Nickinson / Reuters

Republican Elected Official Jorge Santos, who has made headlines in the U.S. political and media world since his election in late 2022, will keep his seat in the United States House of Representatives, at least temporarily, after his defeat, Wednesday 1R In November, there was a vote to impeach him.

A prolific liar, the 35-year-old elected official, who was indicted federally for defrauding his donors, admitted to inventing entire parts of his life and defrauding voters — he specifically said. A graduate with higher education or professional experience in major US banks – was under threat of expulsion. He is also accused of receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic when he was not entitled to them.

But the motion to exclude it was rejected in plenary on Wednesday evening, with 179 votes against 213 in favour.

With Republicans holding just four seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, New York state lawmaker Mr. Ousting Santos would have made it even more difficult for him and new Speaker Mike to pass legislation. Johnson. Mr. Many elected officials, including Santos’ Republican colleagues, have distanced themselves from the latter.

“This impostor must be expelled from the House of Commons”

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the elected official in February, but has yet to release its findings. He said he would make the announcement on Tuesday “next step” In case by November 17.

For a quick decision, New York Republican elected official Anthony D’Esposito recently introduced a bill for his part that would expel Jorge Santos if approved by a two-thirds majority of delegates there. “This impostor must be expelled from the House of Commons”In a message posted on former Twitter X, Mr. D’Esposito declared.

The House of Representatives has already excluded one of its own in the past. A recent example is Ohio Democrat James Traficant, who was impeached in 2002 on ten charges, including corruption.