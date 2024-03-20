Don't expect the PS5 Pro to run GTA 6 at 60fps, tech experts say

The leaked PlayStation 5 Pro specifications have been verified and added by tech experts at Digital Foundrywho also offer their predictions for how the unannounced console will play for GTA 6.

This week, a PS5 Pro specs leak, also verified by IGN, revealed the power of the console that Sony is said to be planning to release during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The PS5 Pro's CPU is said to be identical to the PS5's standard CPU but with a “CPU High Frequency Mode”, which reaches a 10% boost to 3.85GHz. The GPU enables faster rendering and high-quality ray tracing powered by 33.5 teraflops. The standard PS5 delivers 10.28 teraflops. However, a direct comparison between the PS5 and PS5 Pro would come out to around 10.28 versus 16 to 17 teraflops.

99 details in the GTA 6 trailer – slideshow

The PS5 Pro version is thought to be particularly attractive in the context of the 2025 release of GTA 6, which is set to boost the video game market beyond developer Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two.

But according to Digital Foundry founder Rich Ledbetter, who spoke on the latest episode of… DF Direct, the PS5 Pro's CPU means GTA 6 will likely run at 30fps, assuming GTA 6 runs at 30fps on the standard PS5. Since no GTA game has been released with a 60 FPS option, this one seems to be fixed.

According to Leadbetter, if GTA 6 runs at 30 FPS on PS5, it will run at 30 FPS on PS5 Pro barring some sort of programming miracle, because the CPU handles the emulation, and the PS5 Pro's CPU increases performance by Only 10%. If GTA 6 gets 60fps mode on PS5, it will run at 60fps on PS5 Pro.

While the PS5 Pro's CPU seems like a modest improvement, the PS5 Pro is much better than the PS5 in display, According to Digital Foundry. Digital Foundry expects the PS5 Pro to be able to upscale older 1080p PS5 games to 4K via the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Supersolution Upscaling) solution, if the developer chooses to support the technology through a patch.

Digital Foundry says the PS5 Pro will retain the same 16GB of GDDR6 memory as the standard PS5, but has an additional 1.2GB of system RAM for developers.

Last month, analysts pointed this out Sony will likely launch the PS5 Pro later in 2024 . Sony has a template when it comes to releasing the Pro version of its consoles. For example, the PS4 Pro launched in November 2016, three years after the PS4. a PS5 Pro launching in November It will come four years after the PS5's November 2020 launch.

Sony has revised its PS5 sales forecast for the current fiscal year, down from its lofty goal of selling 25 million consoles to 21 million. This comes despite a year-over-year increase in PS5 sales for the 2023 holiday quarter, from 7.1 million units sold to 8.2 million units.

Elsewhere, Sony said No major existing games in the PlayStation franchise will be released before April 2025 ruling out big parts in the God of War and Spider-Man franchises happening anytime soon.

Last month, Sony announced a devastating wave of layoffs Affecting more than 900 employees in its gaming business. Sony's studio in London will be closed.

Wesley is IGN's UK news editor. You can find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].