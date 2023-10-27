Don’t sleep on these amazing Steam Sale offers

It’s almost HalloweenSo it’s time once again for Valve to launch a big, scary-themed Steam sale. And this year, there are lots of great offers on new and old games, most of which are scary and perfect for playing Halloween night. also…

The horror game you’ve never heard of is the most scientifically terrifying game ever created

Boo! Did I scare you? Probably not. Let me try again. *Cleans the throat*We live in a rapidly declining civilization that is being destroyed by powerful corporations and… Seriously disruptive technology This will, faster than most people realize, make it nearly impossible for people to earn a living and live a comfortable life. sacred? Well, I can’t stop all that but I can help you save a few bucks for the future with some of the best offers currently available across Scream: The Revenge for sale on Steam.

Check out our list below for some highlights, and don’t wait too long to get your hands on some of these spooky classics, as the Halloween sale ends on November 2.

7 days to die $6 – ($25)

Alan Wake – $3.75 ($15)

Batman Arkham Knight – $4 ($20)

Callisto Protocol – $24 ($60)

Lamb worship – $15 ($25)

The darkest dungeon – $5 ($25)

Days passed – $17 ($50)

Dead in broad daylight – $8 ($20)

Dead space New Edition – $36 ($60)

Dredge – $19 ($25)

Project Zomboid – $14 ($20)

Resident Evil 2 – $10 ($40)

Resident Evil 3 – $10 ($40)

Resident Evil 7 $8 ($20)

Resident Evil 4 and separate modeDLC – $40 ($60)

Resident Evil Village – $16 ($40)

Strange brigade – $2.50 ($50)

The Walking Dead: The Definitive Telltale Series $12.50 ($50)

The strange west – $10 ($40)

Quarry -$15 ($60)

And good luck everyone with AI robot overlords and the fall of humanity and all that. Maybe share in the comments below any good deals you find on Steam during this Halloween sale to help distract us from the doom and gloom of the future.

.