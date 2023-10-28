The new Switch OLED package will launch next month

As we head into the holiday season, new reports have emerged about the Switch bundle Nintendo will be offering. Although it’s another deal for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this year it will supposedly replace the original system with an OLED model.

This information comes from Dealabs, with additional details indicating how this package includes the standard Switch OLED (Neon Red/Neon Blue) controller. So, don’t get your hopes up on a special edition unit.

As for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, it is expected to be included as a download code and will come with a three-month Switch Online membership. Regarding the price, it will apparently be somewhere between €310 and €349 (or regional equivalent) and will be launched in Europe in the second half of November, according to retailer listings.

Nintendo has now sold more than 130 million Switch units worldwide. The Switch OLED has clearly helped boost those lifetime sales with its 7-inch OLED display, wide adjustable stand, 64GB of internal storage, improved audio, and a new dock that includes a wired LAN port.

If there is an update about this package, we will let you know. But at the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed.