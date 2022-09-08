Dow futures ahead of Powell’s speech. AMD, the first solar pool when buying reviews

Dow futures turned lower Thursday morning ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech – scheduled for 9:10 a.m. ET – at the Cato Institute’s annual monetary conference.







Key night earnings included Casey General Stores (cassie), Copart (CPRT) And the Dave and Booster Entertainment (game).

CASY stock is down more than 1% on mixed results. Copart shares were inactive in pre-market trading, while Dave & Buster shares fell more than 3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose more than 1% after Stifel Nicolaus started the stock with a buy rating, while First Solar (FSLR) jumped 3.2% when Goldman Sachs was upgraded to purchase. electric car leader Tesla (TSLA) Top Thursday. between the Dow Jones Industriestech giants apple (AAPL) And the Microsoft (MSFTBoth are barely advanced stock market today Open.

In light of the current volatility of the market, Arista Networks (Network), costco (cost), Restaurant brands (QSR) And the Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – as well as Dow Jones stock chevron (CVX) – One of the most important editions to buy and watch. Keep in mind that the increased volatility in the market is a good reason for investors to be more defensive.

Costco is IBD Leaderboard In the wake of the recent hack, while shares of Apple and Restaurant Brands appeared in This week’s stock is near the buy zone bar.

Dow Jones today: Treasury yields and oil prices

Before the opening bell Thursday, Dow Jones futures fell 0.3% below fair value, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were trading 0.65% lower in morning trading. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

within Exchange Traded FundsNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF)spy) Both are lower in the early trade.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.22% early Thursday, and continued to decline after Wednesday’s dip to 3.26%. Earlier this week, the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest closing level since June 15.

The European Central Bank It raised interest rates by 75 basis points Thursday morning, in an effort to combat record inflation. The energy crisis has brought Europe to the brink of recession.

US oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding slightly from Wednesday’s heavy selling. West Texas Intermediate futures were trading just above $82 a barrel.

Early Thursday, unemployment claims for the first time at the Labor Department fell to 222,000 versus an expected rise to 240,000 from 232,000 the previous week.

Stock market rise under pressure

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq’s composite and smaller versions led the upside. The former rebounded 2.1%, finally interrupting a seven-session bad selling streak.

wednesday big picture The column commented, “If the current bounce really has legs, expect the major averages to jump back above their 50-day moving averages. The summer bounce back above this medium technical level has been successful. But the hindsight advantage shows that resistance at The long-term 200-day averages have proven very strong so far this year.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And the CAN SLIM Basics. He distinguishes chart patterns It is one key to investment guidance. IBD offers a wide range of Stock Growth ListsSuch as leaderboard And the SwingTrader.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy pointor develop custom screens in IBD Market Smith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Chevron

Chevron’s stock in Dow Jones fell 1.3% on Wednesday, dropping it above the key 50-day line. The arrow added a handle to the base of the cup, moving the correct purchase point to 166.93 – according to IBD Market Smith Chart Analysis – Amid the strong performance of energy stocks this year so far. The stock rose 0.3 percent early Thursday.

CVX stock Shows a strong 97 out of a perfect 99 IBD compound classification, for every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

4 Growth Stocks You Should Buy and Watch on Cursstock market rally

Top Stocks to Watch: Arista, Costco, Restaurant Brands, and Ulta

Arista Networks added a handle to the double-bottom base, placing the correct insert at 132.97, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Arista’s relative strength line is beginning to decline, as the stock remains below the long-term 200-day line. ANET shares were unchanged early Thursday.

IBD Leaderboard Costco stock regained its 50-day streak on Wednesday and is about 4% below its 552.81 purchase point of a mug with a handle. The stock came close to launching a 7%-8% sell base to cut losses earlier this week. Shares traded flat on Thursday.

Restaurant brands were up 2% Wednesday, ending just 2% of a cup with a handle that had 61.19 purchase points. Restaurant Brands owns and operates 29,000 Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurants worldwide. The stock was unchanged early Thursday.

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty moved straight out of purchase on Wednesday, surpassing 417.08 points of purchase in a double bottom base. The RS line reached a new high, as the stock showed abnormal strength in the weak market environment. ULTA shares were inactive Thursday morning.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla shares It rose 3.4% on Wednesday, bouncing off the 50-day line, which remains a potential support level to watch. Shares of the electric car giant rose 0.3% Thursday morning.

Tesla stock has found resistance at the 200-day line in recent months and about 32% from its 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockShares of Apple Inc rose 0.9% Wednesday as tech giant Dow Jones iPhone 14 unveiled, but it’s still below the 50-day line. The stock is about 12% off a buy point at 176.25 from a cup with a handle. Despite the recent losses, the stock’s relative strength line has held steady near new highs, indicating a flat performance in the stock market. Shares fell 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Microsoft stock rose 1.9%, cutting a seven-session losing streak. The software giant is still sharply below the 50 and 200 day lines. Stocks are around a 52-week high. The stock fell early Thursday.

Make sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at Tweet embed Learn more about developing stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

