Drew Brees announces scholarship in honor of Jason Kelce's retirement – NBC Sports Philadelphia

The news is five days old and still one of the biggest headlines in sports — Jason Kelce is retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL.

This week was the perfect time to reflect on Kelce's journey and all he did to leave his mark on history, becoming one of the best centers to ever play the game.

There have been many ways he has been honored, including billboards throughout the Philadelphia area, thank-you videos from friends, family and teammates on the most recent New Heights podcast, a Campbell's Soup “Legacy Edition,” and now, a scholarship.

Former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees and co-owner of Walk-On's Bistraux A scholarship was announced in honor of Kelsey's retirement.

Walk-On's will award 13 scholarships to college athletes. It's a completely unique nod to his years in the NFL and the place where his journey began (his college career as a linebacker at the University of Cincinnati).

“These scholarships represent more than just financial aid,” Brace said. “It is a tribute to the relentless spirit and unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, reflecting the qualities Jason Kelce has demonstrated throughout his career.

“With this initiative, your inspiring spirit will continue to guide and motivate generations to come. Thank you, and here is the spirit of this journey.”

