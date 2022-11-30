Dwayne Johnson buys all the Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right this wrong’ for stealing candy when he was 14

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” He joked this week that he finally “kicked that damn chocolate devil out” after returning to Hawaii 7-Eleven — where he claims he used to steal Snickers “every day” when he was 14 years old — and bought all the nougat.

The “Black Adam” star explained in an Instagram post that his family was “broken as hell” when he lived on the island and for about a year when he was 14, he would pass out Snickers from the store as a pre-workout. Snack.

The actor and former wrestler known as “The Rock” said his family “was kicked out from hawaii In 1987, he wanted to go back to “right this wrong” for decades.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old had a clerk call all the Snickers in the store, leave them on the counter and tell them to give the Snickers to any customers who looked like they were going to steal one.

He also informed the clerk who had the task of counting dozens of rods.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language

In addition, he paid for all of the customers’ groceries while at 7-Eleven, and came up with a bill of $298.

He wrote that he realized the act might sound “ridiculous” to some, but Johnson noted that every time he went back to Hawaii and went on a 7-Eleven ride, he “always knew” that he “needed to go in and clean all Snickers bar They had – the right way. “

He added, “As a bonus, it was so much fun looking after everyone who walked into the 7-11 while I was there. At least I can do that considering all the things I used to steal from here.”

Johnson continued, “We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we might have done, but every now and then we can add a little note of grace to this situation—and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

