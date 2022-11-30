November 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Dwayne Johnson buys all the Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to 'right this wrong' for stealing candy when he was 14

Dwayne Johnson buys all the Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right this wrong’ for stealing candy when he was 14

Roxanne Bacchus November 30, 2022 2 min read

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” He joked this week that he finally “kicked that damn chocolate devil out” after returning to Hawaii 7-Eleven — where he claims he used to steal Snickers “every day” when he was 14 years old — and bought all the nougat.

The “Black Adam” star explained in an Instagram post that his family was “broken as hell” when he lived on the island and for about a year when he was 14, he would pass out Snickers from the store as a pre-workout. Snack.

The actor and former wrestler known as “The Rock” said his family “was kicked out from hawaii In 1987, he wanted to go back to “right this wrong” for decades.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON IS ‘REACHED’ AND MAY BE POSSIBLE TO BECOME A BILLIONAIRE

Dwayne Johnson said that when he was 14 years old, he would steal a candy bar every day from his local 7-Eleven. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage/Getty Images)

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old had a clerk call all the Snickers in the store, leave them on the counter and tell them to give the Snickers to any customers who looked like they were going to steal one.

He also informed the clerk who had the task of counting dozens of rods.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON TALKS ON THE MOVE THAT DRIVED HIM TO STARDOM: ‘HELL OF A RISK’

In addition, he paid for all of the customers’ groceries while at 7-Eleven, and came up with a bill of $298.

Dwayne Johnson at the Black Adam premiere

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage/Getty Images)

See also  Matthew Perry jokes about his old friends' hangovers: 'Yesterday I bought Iowa'

He wrote that he realized the act might sound “ridiculous” to some, but Johnson noted that every time he went back to Hawaii and went on a 7-Eleven ride, he “always knew” that he “needed to go in and clean all Snickers bar They had – the right way. “

He added, “As a bonus, it was so much fun looking after everyone who walked into the 7-11 while I was there. At least I can do that considering all the things I used to steal from here.”

Johnson continued, “We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we might have done, but every now and then we can add a little note of grace to this situation—and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Speaking of smacking the Oscars, Will Smith told Trevor Noah to “hurt people and hurt people”

November 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Dwayne Johnson bought Snickers Bars at the Hawaii 7-Eleven location to make up for previous shoplifting

November 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jesse James Decker Defends Ripped Abs Kids Eric Decker Cousins

November 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Dwayne Johnson buys all the Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right this wrong’ for stealing candy when he was 14

November 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

New minerals, never seen on Earth before, have been found in the Somalia meteorite

November 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan and CSU advance as USC enters a four-team field in the top 25 freshman

November 30, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Nintendo is closing the Smash World Tour without any warning

November 30, 2022 Len Houle