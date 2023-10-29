Eagles Browns make history in 4th quarter against Leaders – NBC Sports Philadelphia

LANDOVER, Md. – AJ Brown made history Sunday afternoon at FedExField.

The Eagles’ star receiver went for over 125 yards with a catch in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. This is the sixth straight game in which Brown has had more than 125 receiving yards, making it the longest such streak in NFL history.

Brown, 26, was tied with Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966) as the only players with five straight games at 125+, but now he’s all alone.

Here’s a look at Brown’s line:

Week 8 at Leaders: 8 catches, 129 yards, 2 TDs…and counting

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD

Week 6 at Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards

Week 5 Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards

Week 4 vs. Leaders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs

Week 3 at Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards

He’s also the first NFL player to have 100-plus receiving yards since teammate Julio Jones did it with the Falcons in 2018.

Earlier this week, we asked a group of Brown’s teammates what impressed them most about Brown during this offseason.

After last week’s win over the Dolphins, Brown was asked if he felt like he was in a zone.

“I wouldn’t say I’m in a zone, I’m just having it all in, trying to stay locked in with my routes and level with my board and just making sure I catch the ball and break it up. I’m smaller (details) and just trying to stay locked in with my team,” Brown said after the game.

“All I have (in yards) at the end of the game is what I have at the end of the game, but when I get my chance, I know I have to come back to life. Trusting in my coach to continue to put me in situations, trusting the game, and letting it get to me, as You know, whenever I get my chance, I make the most of it, I guess that’s what it is.