Earth is bracing for two solar storms from today, which have a 75% chance of causing blackouts – and a physicist tells the Daily Mail what you can expect to see in the coming days

The Sun released two powerful streams of energetic particles this week, which have a 75% chance of causing a radio blackout when they hit Earth.

A physicist told DailyMail.com that solar storms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some effects felt on Thursday, but the storm comes after a storm on Monday that knocked out communications over the Pacific Ocean.

Dr. Tamitha Skov said Sunday's flare was “the largest we've seen in weeks” and had already caused short-lived radio outages over Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

“NOAA gives us a 75 percent chance of Class M flares [radio black out causing flares] During the next three days [two sunspots] “It's still as wide as the Earth,” Skov said.

'Along with HF-specific warnings [high frequency] Radio GPS users are advised to remain alert, especially in the hours near dawn and dusk due to GPS/GNSS. [Other Global Navigation Satellite Systems] Signal reception can easily deteriorate at times when the burners are active.

Dr. Tamitha Skov said Sunday's flare was “the largest we've seen in weeks” and had already caused a short radio blackout over Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The two active sunspots, 3559 and 3561, fired coronal mass ejections (CMEs) just one day apart, the first on Sunday.

A coronal ejection could eject billions of tons of coronal material from the surface of the Sun. Matter consists of plasma and magnetic fields.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) uses a five-level system, called the S scale, to indicate the severity of a solar radiation storm.

The agency shows a 15 percent probability of such storms occurring from today until Thursday.

Data showed that the flare from 3559 had already disrupted radio communications over the South Pacific, Fiji and the northeastern coast of Australia.

“NOAA gives us a 75 percent chance of a Category M flare within the next three days.” [two sunspots] “It's still as wide as Earth,” Dr Tamitha Skov told DailyMail.com.

SWPC shows a G1 storm warning in effect through Thursday. This is a small storm that could weaken the power grid's fluctuations and affect satellite operations

The two active sunspots, 3559 and 3561 (pictured flare), fired coronal mass ejections (CMEs) just one day apart

“The storm, which launched on the 21st, is expected to hit today and it already looks like it will be a lightning strike as well (this time to Earth's south),” said Skov, who hosts space weather forecasts on Instagram. Youtube.

“I say this because neutron observers [ground-based detectors that measure particles from space] It indicates that there is a large solar storm in the vicinity of the Earth now.

We might still get a side pass from its side (or edge) later today, but NASA's Space Weather Analysis Office's Moon to Mars (M2M) forecast for this scenario shows only active conditions, which means we won't even get a G1 storm. Levels.

SWPC shows a G1 storm warning in effect through Thursday.

This is a small storm that could weaken the power grid's fluctuations and affect satellite operations.

Skov explained that the flare from 3559 was the largest seen in weeks, and had already disrupted radio communications over the South Pacific, Fiji, and the northeastern coast of Australia. See also Comet C/2021 T4 Lemon is sweeping the southern sky

Skov explained that the second flare of 3561 (pictured) was “the most visually stunning solar storm ever shot yesterday” and had an Earth-directed component.

Migratory animals are affected at this level and higher levels; The aurora borealis are commonly visible at high latitudes (northern Michigan and Maine), SWPC shared on its website.

The second flare of 3561 was “the most visually stunning solar storm ever shot yesterday,” Skov explained, and contains an Earth-directed component.

That region released an M4.3 flare, which is classified as medium in size and causes short radio interruptions that affect the Earth's polar regions.

However, Skov noted that this led to some minor problems for high-frequency radio communications near the equator and regions of South America.

“While the NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) model is running, early forecasts call for it to arrive on the afternoon of January 25 at 9 a.m. ET, but forecasts also indicate it may move more slowly.

“In this case, it could happen in the early morning of January 26 at 1 a.m. ET.

“NOAA SWPC has adjusted the storm watch at G1 level between now and January 26.”