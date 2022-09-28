Economy flights from Moscow to Dubai cost up to $5,000 as Russians flee

The airline industry has been hampered by a perfect storm of challenges over recent weeks, from labor shortages and supply disruptions to high fuel prices.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Round-trip economy flights from Moscow to Dubai cost up to $5,000, many of which were sold out in the days after Russian President Vladimir Putin. Announcing the “partial” mobilization of 300,000 reserve soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

The five-hour flight cost about $350 one week before the announcement, which was delivered on September 21.

Current prices on Emirates and flydubai airlines for the month between September 28 and October 26 range between $2,577 and $4,773 for a round-trip economy ticket, according to those airlines’ websites. The cheapest of these is more than twice the average Russian monthly salary of $965, according to Statista.com. The cost of direct flights to Dubai from Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, was about $2,600.

Round-trip economy flights to Abu Dhabi from Moscow cost about $3000 on Etihad Airways.

Flights with links are available at lower prices, but are still well above average, according to Google Travel. An economy class ticket to Dubai on Azerbaijan Airlines with a layover in Baku was between $988 and $1,040 per week between September 28 and October 6, three times its price before the mobilization was announced.

“The Russians are avoiding,” Ian Bremmer, CEO of risk advisory firm Eurasia Group, wrote on Twitter, along with a video from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showing throngs of planes leaving Russia over the course of a few days.

For those with more money to spend, seats on private jets are an option, but their prices have gone up, too. The Russians ‘pay between £20,000 and £25,000’ [$21,300 and $26,600] For a seat on a private plane, Guardian Books In a report released on Tuesday, several times more than normal fares, quoting the head of a private airline said demand had increased 50-fold.

Prices for flights from Russia in general have increased And a lot SOLD OUT In the days following the news, satellite imagery as well as footage posted on media and social media shows miles-long lines of cars backed up for miles on Russia’s borders with Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and several other countries. The government of Kazakhstan reported receiving nearly 100,000 Russians last week.