[Editorial] The journey to the next generation of foldable innovation begins today – Samsung Global Newsroom

Stephanie Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics discusses how this year’s Unpacked is embracing the next normal and opening up the Galaxy experience to everyone, both online and offline.

For more than a decade, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events have been the culmination of innovation, engineering and celebration – bringing the Galaxy community from around the world together to reveal the latest Samsung Galaxy innovations.

Since its inception in 2009, Unpacked has been more than just a new product launch. It’s an event that unites Samsung fans and recognizes the hard work of thousands of employees on every new product. Samsung fans follow the Unpacked events to experience the next generation of Galaxy innovations that are the true soul of Samsung and drive the mobile industry forward.

As the world opens up to new experiences, we’re reimagining Unpacked through the lens of the Galaxy’s Openness philosophy to match the unparalleled creation of new folds. Our ambition is not only to innovate new technologies but also to innovate our marketing approach. To achieve this, we will ensure that the Galaxy experience is open to all.

I can’t wait to see how the Galaxy community responds to the new foldable launches. See you on August 10!

Bigger Galaxy Experience

In the lead up to our next Unpacked trial, we’re launching more than Today’s campaign that sparks a world bigger than before with the imminent launch of new foldable devices. The global “greater than” symbol (>) represents how the unique form factor of our foldable device not only changes its shape, but the way we interact with our devices.

Defying expectations about the power of smartphones once again, Samsung is introducing new ways to work, play and capture life with this new series.

Bringing the best in hybrid

This year’s strategy embraces a new era of Unpacked. It takes the best of both online and offline events and makes them even better.

Introducing immersive and experiential new event spaces that will allow consumers around the world to practice and explore our products in a fun, innovative, engaging and immersive environment.

The experience will take over spaces in the heart of London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York’s Meatpacking District – two neighborhoods that match the energy and excitement of Samsung’s upcoming announcements. These events will bring Galaxy fans, journalists, partners and Samsung employees together from around the world together and allow them to explore the latest Samsung products and innovations like never before.

Referring to our popular Colorway Bora Purple, which embraces diversity and optimism, we paint the city purple. Samsung and BTS will be participating in an unmissable transatlantic premiere of their ‘yet to come’ foldable video on August 10.

The full version of the video will be shown at 4pm EST in several popular areas, including Times Square in New York, taking to these popular destinations to show the new video on some of the biggest and most popular screens around the world.

but that is not all. We’ve got plenty in store for you, not to mention some amazing new products to show you – so stay tuned, it’s going to be a product to remember.

Watch Unpacked on Samsung newsroomAnd the Samsung.com And the Samsung YouTube channel On August 10, 2022 at 9am EST (2pm GMT / 10pm KST).

Join us and experience the next Unpacked experience in person from August 11-31.