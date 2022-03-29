Elden Ring speedrunner beats the match in under 20 minutes

Soulsborne Games It has inspired long-time runners to find new and innovative ways to beat them as quickly as possible. elden ring is no exceptionFast runners have found faster and faster ways to achieve victory. Streamer Distortion2 is one of those contestants who posted on YouTube what appears to be a 19 minute run of Huge and challenging game.

This is any% running, which means that the loopholes and other tricks are fair play. The 18:57 speedrun was done on the old 1.02 patch from the game which allows for “use of force and termination of stress glitch”, Distortion2 wrote in Comments section of the YouTube video. (This includes, for example, “Volcano Warp” which allows the player to tap into Volcano Manor, a later game location.)

Distortion2 uses a combination of exploits and ultimate skill in the context of running. They jump off the edge of the cliffs to death, before they are late to travel to other locations. Once there, they run through edges and shortcuts using an expert platform, as well as dash past mobs to loot specific items and grab upgrades. Prior to this new record, it took 15 hours of attempts and “countless failures,” as Distortion2 wrote in the commentary, to finally achieve the record.

Since the game’s launch, racers have found new ways to beat the game in record time. Just 2 weeks ago, Distortion2 posted a file 30 minute sprint. The game came out a little over a month ago – and sure enough, many other types of fast racing are yet to come.