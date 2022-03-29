Amazon PS5 restock confirmed on March 30th

Amazon confirmed the PlayStation 5 will be restocked on March 30, 2022.

It was very difficult to get hold of the console during the first few months of 2022.

Increased shipments last Christmas may have caused supply in the first quarter of 2022, but hopefully restockings will become more frequent.

Just last week, Sony Direct was launched to the public with consoles for the first time in over 100 days.

Walmart+ also held a big restock on March 14. However, some Customers are still waiting for delivery update since they submitted their application.

Now, Amazon is hosting the first digital restocking of the PS5 in a very long time. It was last in stock on November 27, 2021.

Read more: PS5 restocking expected from March 28 to April 3

March 2022 Amazon PS5 Digital Restock

PS5 digital consoles will be available on Amazon on Wednesday, March 30th at 8AM PT / 10AM ET / 11AM ET.

Live streams at 8am PT at the hour mark cannot be guaranteed. You can register in Restock Tracker PS5 stock tracker To be notified immediately when Amazon starts up.

The retailer has confirmed this digital restocking with a new promotional image, shown below.

It’s unclear if this drop will require an Amazon Prime membership, but it’s definitely worth having an active membership just in case.

Most of the previous drops were exclusive to Prime members.

Read more: Amazon PlayStation 5 restocking tips and tricks

Will a PS5 Disc version also be available?

Amazon’s Disc page says, “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to PlayStation 5 until 31/3.”

However, Amazon updated this message last month and went live with consoles shortly after. The disc was last released in stock on February 25th.

Although the disc version is still expected to be released before the end of March, the PS5 Digital restock has only been officially confirmed so far.

The PS5 will be available for purchase on Amazon through the following links: