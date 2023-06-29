Electrify America is the next big charging network to adopt Tesla’s “standard” EV plug

Electrify America is adding support for Tesla’s NACS electric vehicle charging plug, which the company has called the North American Charging Standard. Thursday, The company said it would work Towards bringing the NACS connector to “current and future” charging stations by 2025.

That’s not to say Electrify America is ditching the Combined Charging System (CCS), a standard used by electric vehicles from automakers like General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, and more. The company says the CCS plug will still be available along with the NACS connector. It doesn’t mention the old CHAdeMO connector it also offers in its terminals, which the Nissan Leaf uses.

However, Electrify America’s planned NACS support is a win for Tesla. The company, which operates 850 charging stations and 4,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada, has one of the largest charging networks in North America. It currently has stations in 46 states across the United States.

Since the NACS connector opened last year, the Tesla charger has been chosen by electric vehicle competitors, including General Motors, Ford, Volvo, Rivian, and Pole Star. Other popular charging stations, such as ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink, and others, have committed to supporting the NACS connector as well. On top of all that, the standards organization, SAE, said it would also adopt Tesla’s once proprietary plug.

