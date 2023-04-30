April 30, 2023

Elon Musk says Twitter will introduce a fee per article in May

April 30, 2023

Twitter may offer publishers a new way to monetize their content outside of the usual recurring subscription option. According to Twitter CEO Elon Musk Will be allowed Media publishers to charge users for access to individual articles they post to the site as early as next month. Users will end up paying a price per article that is higher than the cost to access each article if they had a subscription instead. But Musk said it’s for those who want to read the occasional story from a specific outlet, so each article probably won’t cost the same as a monthly subscription.

For now, details about the upcoming feature remain murky. Musk only said it would start appearing next month — it’s not clear what types of accounts and media outlets will be able to offer per-article fees. In addition, the owner of Twitter did not say how much the site will receive as a commission. When the company officially replaced Super Follows with subscriptions, Musk announced that it would not take any money from creators for the next 12 months. After the year is over, it will be Twitter Take a 10 percent discount on subscriptions.

Engadget reached out to the website for clarification, but they don’t have a press team anymore. We’ll have to wait for more information to see if Twitter will apply the same rule for per-article payments. Eventually, the company will undergo a downgrade – Twitter, under Musk, has been introducing more and more paid features to increase revenue. It’s so well known at this point that its verification badge now comes as a perk of an $8 per month Blue subscription. Twitter also closed its free API to launch a new one that users have to pay for. It would cost enterprise customers nearly $50,000 per month to access the new API, so some organizations and companies like the New York City Transit Authority have opted to end Twitter integration or instead leave the website.

