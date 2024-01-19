January 20, 2024

The CDC expands its warning about trays of grilled meats as salmonella cases double

Cheryl Riley January 19, 2024 2 min read

Federal health officials expand warning about salmonella poisoning linked to trays of meat-based snacks sold at Sam's Club and Costco stores.

Federal health officials are expanding their warning about salmonella poisoning linked to trays of meat snacks sold at Sam's Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have become ill and 10 people have been hospitalized after eating Busseto and Fratelli Beretta-branded meat, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said Thursday.

The CDC had previously warned of a recall of a batch of Busseto brand meat sample trays, but the agency is now advising retailers and consumers not to eat, serve or sell any of the food in large quantities. They include Busseto charcuterie samples sold at Sam's Club and Fratelli Beretta-branded Antipasto Gran Beretta products sold at Costco.

The meat trays come in twin packages that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata, dry coppa or dry salami topped with black pepper, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto.

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, bacterial infection can be fatal.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

