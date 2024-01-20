The Cryptocurrency and Beanie Baby comparison has been made again in the case of Coinbase

Cryptocurrency is just another version of Beanie Babies, a Coinbase The lawyer is in court to argue against classifying the currency as a security. The lawyer said cryptocurrencies are more like collectibles than actual shares in a company.

“This is the difference between buying Beanie Babies Inc. and buying Beanie Babies,” Coinbase attorney William Savitt said, according to him. Bloomberg.

Savitt compared cryptocurrencies to luxury collectible items in a New York federal court when he asked for the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be dismissed in June 2023.

The Nazi crypto problem:With few rules stopping them, white supremacists fundraise for hate

According to Bloomberg, Savitt told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that currency differs from securities because those who buy them do not have any stake in the companies to which they belong, as they do if they buy stocks or bonds.

Legal experts say that it may take two to six weeks to make a decision on this case, according to the American “space” website. Fox Business.

This is not the first time Coinbase has compared cryptocurrencies to Beanie Babies.

“It's like selling a piece of land, the value of which may fluctuate after the sale. Or an apartment in a new development. Or an American Girl doll, or a beanie, or a baseball card,” Coinbase's lawyers said. In an application I submitted in August 2023.

The motion also points to a judge's ruling that Ripple Labs' XRP cryptocurrency is not safe.

Why did the SEC file a lawsuit?

the The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit Because Coinbase was “operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency,” according to a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission. It states that the commission also charged Coinbase with “failing to register the offer and sale of crypto asset storage software as a service.”