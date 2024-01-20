January 20, 2024

The Cryptocurrency and Beanie Baby comparison has been made again in the case of Coinbase

Cheryl Riley January 20, 2024 2 min read

Cryptocurrency is just another version of Beanie Babies, a Coinbase The lawyer is in court to argue against classifying the currency as a security. The lawyer said cryptocurrencies are more like collectibles than actual shares in a company.

“This is the difference between buying Beanie Babies Inc. and buying Beanie Babies,” Coinbase attorney William Savitt said, according to him. Bloomberg.

Savitt compared cryptocurrencies to luxury collectible items in a New York federal court when he asked for the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be dismissed in June 2023.

The Nazi crypto problem:With few rules stopping them, white supremacists fundraise for hate

