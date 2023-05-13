Eurovision 2023 live updates: What to expect at the Grand Final

May 13, 2023 at 12:59 p.m. ET May 13, 2023 at 12:59 p.m. ET

Eurovision hosts, from left Alesha Dixon, Julia Snina and Hannah Waddingham, opened the competition’s semi-finals on Tuesday. credit… Mary Turner for The New York Times

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest – which begins at 3pm EST – is the most watched cultural event in the world. Last year, more than 160 million people tuned in to watch the show.

For fans of the event, it’s the only singing competition that matters. For more casual observers, it’s just a fun, campy – and sometimes baffling – extravaganza.

However, this year, there are serious overtones to the event. As the winner of last year’s competition, Ukraine is supposed to host the 2023 event. But with Russia’s assault on the country showing no sign of ending, Eurovision has been moved to Liverpool, England. Britain has promised to stage a party on behalf of Ukraine, and the Eastern European country has a strong presence on the streets of Liverpool. Although overt political statements were prohibited during the show, the war would be hinted at on stage, with several participants, including Ukrainian private Tvorchi, indirectly referring to the conflict in their words. As always, the songs range from silly to ridiculous. Among the most popular songs this year”tattooA dance floor from Sweden; an entry into Austria.Who the hell is Edgar?“a rare Eurovision entry to name a 19th-century poet; and Finland’s lunatic”Cha cha cha. “ See also Ferris Bueller's story is about servant men who steal his car This year’s Eurovision is the first time viewers from non-participating countries can vote, meaning American fans can help decide the outcome. For those new to Eurovision, our guide to the scene is available here, including details on how to watch. But stay on this page to catch up on the action as it happens. We have journalists in Liverpool and Kiev, Ukraine, as well as music and fashion experts watching closely. You don’t want to miss her.