‘Everything here is on a knife’s edge’: CNN broadcasts aerial footage of Icelandic volcano amid fears of eruption

CNN’s chief international correspondent Fred Pleitgen He got some impressive footage from his report on the area of ​​Iceland that has been the focus of recent concerns about the possibility of a catastrophic volcanic eruption.

The town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southern Iceland has been on emergency alert for weeks, as counted by the Icelandic Meteorological Office. At least 1500 earthquakes In the region. The city suffered significant damage from earthquakes, and residents were advised to evacuate because the seismic activity was linked to magma shifts beneath the Earth’s crust, which – combined with earthquakes – could be a sign of an impending volcanic eruption.

Pleitgen flew with the Icelandic Coast Guard to provide footage of the damage to Grindavík, the site of the recent eruption, and other areas of the emergency area.

“You can see how everything here is on a knife-edge,” Pleitgen said. “But of course, the authorities are doing everything they can to save the city and save the infrastructure.”

Pleitgen and his team flew close to the mouth of the most recently erupted volcano, as well as lava fields that “were still hot even months after the actual eruption.” Pleitgen noted that Iceland’s government has warned that a major eruption in the area is “very likely.”

Watch above via CNN International.