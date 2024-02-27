Prince William withdraws from the scheduled appearance due to personal matters

London Prince William withdrew from a scheduled attendance at a memorial service at Windsor Castle on Tuesday due to a personal matter, his office said. The Prince of Wales was scheduled to attend a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece on Tuesday.

William's wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, continues to do just as well Recovering from abdominal surgeryKensington Palace said on Tuesday.

The nature of the medical procedure that the future queen will undergo was not revealed, but the palace announced on January 17 that she had undergone surgery and that she would likely remain in the hospital for a period ranging from 10 to 14 days. She returned to her home to continue her recovery after about a week and a half, and is expected to return to her public duties at the end of next March.

King Charles III, William's father, is currently undergoing periodic treatments for an undisclosed type of cancer. It is understood that William's absence from Tuesday's event was not related to his father's illness.

in First statement Since its public announcement He snortedCharles said earlier this month that he wanted to express his “sincere thanks for the many messages of support and well wishes I have received… As all who have been affected by cancer know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort.” And encouragement.”



Charles was diagnosed with cancer while undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace said he would step down from public duties during his treatment, but did not say how long that would take.

Tucker Ryals, Imtiaz Tayyab and Kara Tabachnick contributed to this report.

