Exxon sues to block climate proposals from shareholder vote

ExxonMobil has sued two activist investors to prevent their proposal calling for emissions cuts at the oil giant from being voted on by shareholders.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Sunday, Exxon accused the investors, Arjuna Capital and Follow This, of abusing the shareholder vote proposal process to advance their priorities through votes “calculated to diminish the company’s existing business.” “.

Arjona filed a motion in December for a non-binding resolution urging Exxon to accelerate its plans to reduce carbon emissions and expand the scope of the emissions it measures to include its suppliers and customers. Follow This joined in support of the proposal shortly thereafter, according to the complaint.

The proposal “does not seek to improve ExxonMobil's economic performance or create shareholder value,” but instead “restricts and micromanages” the company's operations, Exxon said in the complaint.