Fire on an American Airlines plane on the runway at Charlotte Douglas Airport – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — Passengers of a flight about to take off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday got a sight no one wants to see when they look out the window: flames shooting out of the wing.

Frankie Liggington shared a video of the incident with Channel 9, adding that the plane had to return to the station on Thursday night.

“We were cruising as normal when the wheels come up, you feel a bit of a bump,” said Liggington. Then all of a sudden, you hear an explosion.

Read more