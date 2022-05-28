May 29, 2022

Flight cancellations begin on Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations begin on Memorial Day weekend

Cheryl Riley May 28, 2022


New York
CNN

It’s another messy weekend for Americans who fly.

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled as of Saturday morning, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAwareafter 2,300 cancellations on Friday.

Delta Airlines

(DAL) Hardest hit by the cancellations, more than 230 flights, or 8% of their operations, were canceled on Saturday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is headquartered and has its largest hub, is severely affected by travel obstacles.

The carrier blamed Saturday’s cancellation on bad weather and Friday’s “air traffic control measures,” saying it was trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance.

United canceled 23 flights and JetBlue canceled on Saturday 10, about 1% of tanker operations

On Thursday, Delta announced that it will be reducing its summer flight schedule before Memorial Day weekend. From July 1 to August 7, the airline said it will cut about 100 daily flights primarily in the United States and Latin America.

“More than at any time in our history, the various factors currently affecting our operations — weather and air traffic control, vendor personnel, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some workgroups — are leading to a process that is leading to a process,” Alison Abend said. , Chief Customer Experience Officer Alison Ahasup, in an online post:

The airlines also proactively canceled nearly 200 flights on Monday. Delta 75 excluded so far.

Delta said in its letter that it will issue travel waivers to those affected by bad weather in the Southeast and Northeast this weekend. The affected Airports, which include New York City and the Washington, D.C. areas, are included in the company website.

Delta said it expects about 2.5 million customers over the weekend — a quarterly increase from last year. AAA estimated 3 million Americans are flying over the Memorial Day holiday.

Separately, JetBlue said it would cut 8% to 10% of its summer schedule.” Alaska Airlines reduced its schedule by about 2% through June to match “pilot capacity.”

CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.

