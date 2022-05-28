Below are the exchanges to support LUNA airdrops

The much-anticipated launch of Terra’s new blockchain took place today, as planned. The network has produced its first collection, and additional services are expected to start soon.
- TERRA TEAM Take it to Twitter Today to reveal that the new series has been officially launched and is already producing blocks.
Block 1 of the brand new Terra blockchain (with chain_id from “Phoenix-1”) was officially launched at 06:00AM UTC on May 28, 2022!
- The team also revealed that users are currently able to do “multiple things” with their LUNA Liquid device, such as placing it on favorite validators, earning rewards, participating in government decisions, etc.
- It is also worth noting that this is a new blockchain and is not a fork, therefore, decentralized applications from the classic chain will need to restart on the new chain.
- However, one of the most pressing questions that many people ask is whether central exchanges and service providers will support airdrops.
- There are many platforms that already have announce They will include, but are not limited to: Huobi, Binance, KuCoin, Bitrue, FTX, Bitfinex, GateIO, ByBit, Nexo, etc.
- It is noteworthy that the possessors will receive part of their airdrops now, and the rest will be delivered within a certain period of time.
