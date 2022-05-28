Below are the exchanges to support LUNA airdrops

The much-anticipated launch of Terra’s new blockchain took place today, as planned. The network has produced its first collection, and additional services are expected to start soon.

TERRA TEAM Take it to Twitter Today to reveal that the new series has been officially launched and is already producing blocks.

Block 1 of the brand new Terra blockchain (with chain_id from “Phoenix-1”) was officially launched at 06:00AM UTC on May 28, 2022!