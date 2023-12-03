Florida State leads Louisville for first ACC title since 2014

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Playing behind quarterback Brock Glenn, No. 4 Florida State won the ACC Championship on Saturday night, beating Louisville 16-6 for what the Seminoles hope will be enough to earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t think there’s a conversation,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said during his postgame news conference. “This is a team that deserves it. This is a team that earned it. This is a team that has consistently shown up and proven that they have what it takes to win.”

Even without veteran Jordan Travis, he will miss the season with a leg injury. Even without backup Tate Rodemaker, he will miss Saturday’s game with a concussion.

Without them, Glenn got the start and looked like a true freshman entering the school in January, going 8 of 21 for 55 yards — the second-fewest in conference championship wins over the past 20 seasons. However, Florida State overcame injuries to its best quarterbacks to win its first ACC Tournament title since 2014 — a triumphant moment for coach Mike Norvell, who took the program at rock bottom in 2020 and built it all the way back up.

The fact that Florida State won this title without Travis — its team leader who was instrumental in turning the program around — is a testament to the work the entire team has done to get the program to this moment. As the final moments ticked by, the crowd chanted “FSU!”

“We just beat a top-15 team with a true new quarterback,” Norvell said. “Like it doesn’t matter. I don’t care about perspective or what people think. We’re winning. I believe in this team. I believe in what they can do. I believe in who they are.”

“So I don’t really care about everyone’s opinions. I know who I’m coaching, they’re going to fight for whatever they get because they’ve done that for the last four years, whatever the next opportunity is.” Is that I promise you they will show up.” Will that be enough for the playoff committee?

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said he believes it should be so.

“Finishing the regular season undefeated and now winning the ACC Football Championship is a historic accomplishment,” he told ESPN. “There is no doubt that Florida State is among the top four teams in the country and has earned a spot in the College Football Playoffs. History has shown that the CFP committee consistently honors undefeated Power 5 champions, like Florida State. It has been a great year for “For the FFA and the entire ACC, we have the utmost confidence in the committee and expect that the FFA will be recognized as one of the four best and most deserving teams among the qualifying participants.”

The Seminoles’ offense struggled to move the ball on Saturday — the most effective play being the Wildcat run with backup running back Lawrence Toafelli, who finished with a game-high 118 yards and a touchdown to provide the spark the Seminoles needed. Norvell said the Wildcat package was added late in the week to try to gain an advantage on good defense. “I was just trying to be ready for my moment and try to make it happen if necessary.”

While all the focus will be on quarterback — and whether Florida State is good enough at that position to deserve a spot in the playoffs, even though Rodemaker is expected to fully recover and be 100% healthy for the bowl game — perhaps the committee will throw A look at what the Seminoles did defensively in this game. Florida State was stifling, overwhelming Louisville’s offensive line for most of the game. The Seminoles finished with a season-high seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, and nine pass breakups on their way to shutting down one of the best rushing attacks in the ACC.

Defensive tackle Braden Fisk — who a Louisville assistant indicated during pregame warmups was the player he was most worried about — had nine tackles, a career-high three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

“I was waiting for my opportunity to come. I knew it was going to come. I was excited about this opportunity and once it finally happened, it was there,” Fisk said.

As for why he thinks Florida State should make the playoff, Fisk said: “13-0 speaks for itself. I’ve been asked, and that’s all I’ll say. I’ll let them make the decision, but if you’re going to talk about the best teams, 13-0 is one of them.” “

Florida State has won 19 straight games, second-most in the country behind Washington (20).

Louisville had its chances but failed to capitalize. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Plummer struggled mightily, sacking receivers while going 14-of-36 for 111 yards and an interception.

Twice in the second half Louisville possessed the ball inside Florida State’s 15-yard line. The Cards twice failed to score touchdowns. On the first down, Louisville got down to No. 7, but Jamari Thrash was tackled for a 9-yard loss and settled for a field goal. The second time around, Louisville was set up in a great position after pressuring punter Alex Mastromanno, who couldn’t even punt the ball and had to drop to the ground to cover the punt. Louisville started at the Florida State 12. But Tatum Bethune intercepted Plummer in the end zone to end that drive.

Louisville’s defense had its chance, too. Twice on the same drive in the third quarter with Florida State leading 10-0, Louisville dropped interceptions that would have given the offense prime field position inside the Florida State 30. Jaylen Alderman and Ben Perry had the ball in their hands but couldn’t make it safe.

Florida State has the fewest turnovers in the entire country this season with five. Even with a new quarterback, the Seminoles somehow avoided giving up the ball. Florida State has allowed negative turnovers in the fourth quarter in back-to-back games. They are the first team to do so in at least the last 20 years.

Now, it’s a waiting game for the ACC champions. There has never been an undefeated Power 5 champion left out of the playoffs. Even with a third-string quarterback, Florida State did enough to finish 13-0 — with two wins over SEC opponents. Its defense made a resounding statement not only on Saturday night, but last week in the win over Florida as well.

“We can rally our defense against any offense in the country,” the NFL’s Michael Alford told ESPN. “And if we are given a month to prepare, our attack will be ready. That’s why we play the game. Otherwise, let’s sit down and see who the oddsmakers pick and get rid of the committee. Because if they leave the FFA, they will.” “It would significantly damage the legitimacy of the CFP.”

Florida State defensive end Jared Fiers put it this way: “The committee is going to do what needs to be done. We’re Power 5 champions. We’ve just shown that we have a defense that can blow the lights out with anyone in the country. What needs to be done, will be done.” “

As for whether Florida State can compete with anyone who makes the playoff, Fiers added: “Anyone they put in front of us is going to have a rude awakening.”

Behind Fiers, Fisk and others, the defense showed its full potential on Saturday night, yet there is concern that may not be enough for the selection committee.

Florida State may not have Travis, but they have a team that has committed to themselves to finish for him. Will the committee allow her to do so?