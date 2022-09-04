New York Mets’ Max Scherzer departs after 5 games due to ‘fatigue’ on the left side

New York Mets right Max Scherzer The team said he left his start earlier than expected on Saturday against the Washington Nationals because he felt “exhausted” on his left side.

Scherzer looked sharp on the hill, with his Fast Bowl hitting 96 mph, but he only lasted five rounds and 67 throws, and left with a 1-1 tie. The Nats went on to win 7-1.

Scherzer then said it was a “precautionary move” given the left tilt stress that saw him land on the injured list earlier this season.

“It wasn’t anything specific,” Scherzer said. “I don’t have fatigue, it’s just my left side was getting tired faster than usual.

“Was there a scenario in which I could be okay? Flip and say I made the right decision. Better to be safe than sorry in that scenario.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the team hopes Scherzer will make his next start.

“Maybe he could have kept playing, but we didn’t think it was a good idea,” Showalter said.

“He didn’t ask to get out. You know Max would never do that… I just didn’t think it was a good idea to push him.”

Scherzer retired from the side in the rankings in fifth place, and got Eldemaro Vargas To return the ball to him for a final ground ball. Upon entering the Mets’ lair, he is seen walking down the tunnel towards the club with the team coach closely following him.

Scherzer who replaced him Tommy Hunter To start the sixth, the running was allowed to run three strokes by five strokes and one walk.