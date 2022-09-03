College football results, schedule, top 25 NCAA rankings, today’s games: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma

The first full Saturday of college football has finally arrived. Week one reaches its climax with a game-filled schedule running from noon ET to Hawaii’s 11:59 p.m. kick-off against Western Kentucky. Twenty teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action with big rivalries scattered throughout the roster, so it looks like a day full of drama and story as the narrative of the 2022 season begins to take shape.

No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Michigan and No. 13 NC State will help get you started in the early day window. The Aggies and Wolverines are strong favorites against Sam Houston and Colorado State, respectively, while the Wolfpack could be in for a test as they travel to take on the East Carolina team that has many key players back from the 7-5 squad. The afternoon flurry of games brings better things, including the showdown between defending National Champion Georgia No. 3 and Oregon No. 11, as well as No. 19 Arkansas with No. 23 Cincinnati.

The evening schedule pits No. 7 Utah against Florida and No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame in marquee matches with National Monuments. CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest scores, highlights and action stories throughout the evening. All times are oriental

College football scores, schedule: week one

Sam Houston ranks sixth at Texas A&M – SEC Network – GameTracker

No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7 – a summary

No. 13 North Carolina 21, East Carolina 20 – a summary

Arizona in San Diego – on CBS – GameTracker

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Atlanta) – on ABC – Live updates

UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma – on FOX – GameTracker

#23 Cincinnati at #19 Arkansas – on ESPN – GameTracker

Rice at #14 USC – 6 p.m. on Pac-12

No. 7 Utah in Florida – 7 p.m. on ESPN – Expert picks and preview

Utah at #1 Alabama – 7:30 p.m. on SEC . Network

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio – 7:30 p.m. on ABC – Expert picks and preview

Check out the entire first week scoreboard

