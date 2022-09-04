Ohio’s Notre Dame defense held most of the night, but the Irish fell – inside the Irish

Columbus, Ohio – If Hollywood Writes a Beginning Marcus Freeman Era in Notre Dame, this scenario would have been considered too misleading, too unrealistic, and too disturbing for a typical sports movie. The Irish No. 5 seed led Freeman’s home league for much of Saturday night, but Ohio State’s dynamic attack finally broke through late in the third quarter to put down the surprise show, 21-10.

Until then, Notre Dame (0-1) had followed the exact script that Freeman wrote earlier in the week, although he clearly had a different ending to his second loss in two games as Notre Dame coach.

“There is no such thing as a moral victory,” he said. “We didn’t get carried away. … We have to be able to finish when it matters most. That cost us in the end.”

The 36-year-old said, for the first time, during the week that he wanted the Irish to get off to a fast start. 54 yards completion on the first shot of the game fit that tune. The father of six said he wanted Notre Dame to slow down the game to reduce the impact of the Buckeyes attack. Giving Ohio State No. 2 (1-0) only five possessions in the first inning and 10 in the game earned the award for control-out-game.

“We knew we weren’t going to try to outpace them,” Freeman said. “We had a plan to try to control the ball, run the ball, keep the clock running and limit their offensive possessions.”

cute midfielder Tyler BuchnerCompleting the opening play of second freshman Lorenzo Styles was the only successful play in the first lead of Notre Dame, but the Irish still cracked the scoreboard first with a 33-yard field goal from Blake Grobbe at Arkansas State. Buchner’s first professional start opened with eight consecutive finishes for 128 yards, including an acrobatic, tip tip from former walker Matt Salerno, but then Buchner fell abruptly, finishing 2 of 10 for 49 yards.

This Salerno-provoked drive ended with a one-yard dive from a sophomore Audric Estim, after lining up as a linebacker in the traditional I formation. That gave Notre Dame a 10-7 lead, which would have held deep into the third quarter before finally finding the Buckeyes attack in full swing.

Playing without a star receiver jackson smith ngigba For most of the game after an apparent leg injury on Ohio State’s second drive, the Heisman final quarterback CJ Stroud He struggled to connect with his remaining targets down the field until he hit Xavier Johnson For a 24 yard touchdown at 3, 11 in the last minute of the third quarter. Stroud finished for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 34, baseline for what would normally be considered a poor performance for him, relatively.

“I bring him hats,” Freeman said. “There is a reason why he is a candidate for the Heisman Award. He is a really good football player, and they have a really good team.”

The Irish plan of attack was built around not having to chase dozens of Strouds. When the Buckeyes scored just before the final quarter, Notre Dame needed to respond in order not to be left behind in many ways. Buchner opened the drive by finding a fifth-year receiver Braden Lindsay for 32 yards, but the Irish backed off from there.

“You can’t put the ball back into their attack,” Buchner said.

Maybe that was the game, too.

Give #Notre Dame credit. Lots of credit.

But at some point, talent wins, and Ohio State is more talented.

The Buckeyes will stick tonight. But the Irish might be someone to reckon with this season, after all. – Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) 4 September 2022

“We ran until we had to get into the passing game and [went] Freeman said. “We just didn’t end up the way we wanted to.”

Then Stroud & Co. , adding a long downward drive to not only inflate the bullets but also devour most of the fourth quarter. This seven-minute tenure spoiled Freeman’s script, but unlike the similar frustration of the second half on New Year’s Day, Notre Dame doesn’t need to wait nine months to write a better ending.

“We have a lot to learn from this match,” Freeman said. “The beauty of this thing is that we don’t have to wait 245 days. We have seven days for another chance, so we have to get back to work.”

game state

Notre Dame topped most of the game, leading the scoreboard by 32:40 compared to Ohio State’s 23:53. None of that matters, of course, but it emphasizes both the purpose of Freeman’s game plan – Shortening the game with long flights amplified the next Irish time – and the literal nature of the breakdown, the Buckeyes lead at the final 15:17, by then they publish the same plan as Notre Dame, something no one expected before kick-off.

“We have to stop running,” Freeman said. “Late in the game we knew they were running the ball and we couldn’t stop it. This is a place we have to improve.”

quotes from the night

Notre Dame Buchner made a senior back Jack Kiser Available to the media after the match. Both tried to blame the other side of the ball’s flaws. Ohio State scored 14 points in the second half? Buchner’s comment above “cannot put the ball back to their attack.”

The Irish did not score at all in the second half? Keser indicated that Buckeyes had 19:34 in the second half.

“We have to do a better job to get the ball back into our attack line and give them a chance,” he said. “We will own it.

“This is something we have to work on and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Results summary

First Quarter

12:13 – Notre Dame square goal. Blake Group 33 yards. Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 0 (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:42)

5:32 – Ohio State relegation. Emeka Ajboka 31-yard pass from CJ Stroud. Noah Ruggles pat is good. Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 3. (4 plays, 54 yards, 1:34)

Second Quarter

11:56 am – Notre Dame relegation. Audric Estime 1 Yard Rush. Good Grupe PAT. Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7. (10 plays, 87 yards, 5:10)

Third quarter

0:17 – Ohio State relegation. Xavier Johnson 24 yard pass from Stroud. Raggles pat is good. Ohio State 14, Notre Dame 10. (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:33)

The fourth quarter

4:51 – Ohio State relegation. Mian Williams 2 yard rush. Raggles pat is good. Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10. (14 plays, 95 yards, 7:06)

Tweet to d_farmer