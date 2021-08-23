For the first time, it rained on top of Greenland ice cream

Greenland is in the throes of a very intense ice melt, due in part to heavy rainfall, the effects of which could be severe.

Greenland is under pressure now. It has been several months since the disturbing climate dynamics we see around the world accelerated in this area. And he knows more about this Domestic, The largest ice sheet that forms 80% of its area. Recently, according to National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) Quoted by Kismodo, the researchers there were very badly surprised; Contrary to all expectations, the area was hit by heavy rains.

This is not the first time it has rained in Greenland, far away; The area is also likely சாரல் மழை For a few days. On the other hand, this common phenomenon in our latitudes is very worrying Summit, The highest point on the ice and the 4th highest peak in Greenland. This is the first rain event after the start of weather records in the region. According to the NSIDC, this is the third time in ten years that researchers have recorded positive temperatures in this region, where the summer average is below -10 ° C.

According to the same source, on August 14, even the melting of the ice reached 850,000 km. This figure is larger than the area of ​​France, measured at approximately 643,801 km … and marks the third largest melting chapter recorded on the site.

Already well documented tipping point

This rain is worrying for many reasons. Obviously, they represent a direct and very visible effect of atmospheric warming, but they do come with additional effects. Since it is a warmer material than ice, this rain significantly increases the melting rate of ice, which indicates all the effects. For example, we know this phenomenon Take an active part To rising sea level.

And as always in climate medicine, this condition presents a possibility Tip Trouble. In fact, when ice melts partially or completely, it reflects less sunlight less effectively. This is a significant problem because in normal times, this ice sheet forms a real shield, which prevents the earth from absorbing too much solar radiation. The more it melts, the more energy the Earth absorbs, and then it is released into the atmosphere in the form of infrared radiation. So the temperature of the atmosphere increases, which supports rain which is detrimental to snow … and so on.

More than ever, there is an urgency to prevent these events, under the penalty of seeing the most pessimistic predictions IPCC To come true.