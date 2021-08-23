S crisis meeting at nearby Cain Hospital

A crisis meeting was held at Cain Hospital this afternoon triggered by ARS and hospital management. Gabriel Surville, President of CTG attended. This is a question that warns about the concentration level of the hospital and the steps taken to deal with it.

Terence Moy / Catherine Lama

A crisis meeting was held at Cain Hospital this afternoon triggered by ARS and hospital management. This is to warn of the continuing increase in positive cases and the overall increase in hospital activity in the wake of the 4th Govt wave.

Christoph Robert, Director, Cain Hospital:

This appointment responds to a tense situation in the emergency department, while at the same time there is a maternity crisis as the maternity ward is full and the rooms need to be doubled. The situation is complicated.

Continuing overheating services

The overall performance of the company is increasing, the director underlines. The emergency department should not be overcrowded. A worrying sign, it is necessary to allow about fifty people tonight.

The development of the Govt variant delta was of great concern and the film was sent back to the West Indies using a warning disaster drug in Guyana. For now, the hospital center can only rely on its own strength, with staff close to the burnout that has been in continuous operation for 18 months. Professor Hatham Galal, Head of Intensive Care Unit, Head of Emergency and Intensive Care Unit:

This crisis unit was triggered in connection with the congestion and concentration situation of the emergency department. The concentration and hospital capacity associated with the high attendance of covit and non covit patients cannot be absorbed … the crowd shows that we are moving towards greater capacity to provide care. We still need to take two to three steps. The risk is that, beyond that, hospital capabilities will be absolutely overwhelming. We will look for external resources to be installed in hospital structures or other structures … Mobile hospitals or evacuate people to the metropolis.

Professor Gallel insists that for the time being, the situation is not getting worse and the hospital needs equipment, oxygen and medicines.

Clara de Port, regional director of ARS, stressed the need to vaccinate now. It emphasizes the supply of supplies, beds, hospitals but there is a shortage of 24/7 staff to provide intensive care. This difficulty exists all over the world, he adds. Guyana currently has 45 armored beds.

In braking operations installed over time, she realizes that they are difficult to bear, and you need to know when to place them and adjust them to the gravity of the situation.

The Regional Director approves the formation of a Citizens’ Committee for better information.