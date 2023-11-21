Ford is downsizing its electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan

Ford CEO Jim Farley announced at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will partner with the world’s largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to establish an electric vehicle battery factory in Marshall, Michigan, on February 13. 2023 in Romulus, Michigan.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is scaling back its plans for a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan, as consumers shift to electric vehicles more slowly than expected, labor costs rise and the company moves to cut costs.

Ford executives, including CEO Jim Farley and Chairman Bill Ford, initially announced the facility in February. It quickly became a political target because of its association with Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL. The plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ford, but the US automaker is licensing the technology from CATL to produce new lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for electric vehicles.

Ford said Tuesday it will cut production capacity by about 43% to 20 gigawatt hours annually and reduce projected employment from 2,500 jobs to 1,700. The company refused to reveal the amount it will invest in the factory. Based on the reduced capacity, the investment would still be around $2 billion.

The decision adds to the recent retreat from electric cars by automakers globally. Demand for vehicles is lower than expected due to higher costs and challenges with supply chains and battery technologies, among other issues.

The cuts at the Marshall, Michigan, plant are part of Ford’s plans announced last month to reduce or delay about $12 billion in previously announced electric vehicle investments. The company will also postpone construction of another electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky.

“We looked at all the factors. Those factors included demand and expected growth for electric vehicles, our business plans, our product cycle plans, affordability and the business to make sure we could achieve a sustainable business from this plant,” the Ford president said. Communications Officer Mark Truby said during a press conference. “Having evaluated all of this, we can now confirm that we are moving forward with construction of the plant, albeit at a slightly smaller size and scope than we originally announced.”